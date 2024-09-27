Why the Market Dipped But Lucid Group (LCID) Gained Today

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $3.59, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

The an electric vehicle automaker's stock has dropped by 10.61% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $177.62 million, up 28.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.27 per share and a revenue of $759.51 million, representing changes of +6.62% and +27.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Lucid Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.