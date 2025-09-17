Why the Market Dipped But Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gained Today

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $26.69, demonstrating a +2.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 16.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $19.6 billion, indicating changes of -10.14% and -2.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% higher. As of now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.71 for its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

