Why the Market Dipped But Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) was up +1.4% at $31.80. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.7% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $22 billion, which would represent changes of -6.52% and +9.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.27 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.75 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.