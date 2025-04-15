Why the Market Dipped But Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $30.29, denoting a +1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.78 billion, down 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.