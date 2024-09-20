Why the Market Dipped But Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Gained Today

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.88, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 280%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.7 billion, indicating a 9.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, which would represent changes of +1290.91% and -4.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.09% lower within the past month. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.09 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that KD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

