Why the Market Dipped But Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gained Today

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $29.94, demonstrating a +1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had lost 0.2% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.03% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6 billion, indicating a 6.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $24.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.75% and -3.6%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower. Currently, Kraft Heinz is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.62.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

