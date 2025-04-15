Why the Market Dipped But KLA (KLAC) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw KLA (KLAC) ending at $676.21, denoting a +0.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors have depreciated by 6.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $8.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 27.28% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $31.57 per share and a revenue of $11.9 billion, indicating changes of +32.98% and +21.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. KLA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, KLA is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.8, which means KLA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

