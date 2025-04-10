Why the Market Dipped But Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reached $478.23, with a +1.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, down 9.71% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $424.62 million, showing a 13.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.32 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.85% and +13.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.99 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that KNSL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.