Why the Market Dipped But Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) was up +2.01% at $27.96. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have appreciated by 4.06% over the course of the past month, matching the Oils-Energy sector and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 21, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.42 billion, up 10.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $16.85 billion, representing changes of +11.3% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.12 for its industry.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

