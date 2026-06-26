Why the Market Dipped But Itron (ITRI) Gained Today

Itron (ITRI) ended the recent trading session at $83.87, demonstrating a +1.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $564.72 million, indicating a 6.93% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ITRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.71% and +0.34%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Itron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Itron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.23.

We can also see that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ITRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.