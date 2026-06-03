Why the Market Dipped But Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gained Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ended the recent trading session at $407.29, demonstrating a +1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.48, signifying a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.81 billion, showing a 15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.4 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.46% and +16.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.61, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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