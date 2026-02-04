Why the Market Dipped But Intuit (INTU) Gained Today

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $444.98, moving +2.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.51%.

The stock of maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software has fallen by 32.93% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2026. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $3.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.94%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.53 billion, indicating a 14.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.13 per share and revenue of $21.13 billion, which would represent changes of +14.79% and +12.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Right now, Intuit possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.28.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

