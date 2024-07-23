Why the Market Dipped But Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Gained Today

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $1.34, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.72, reflecting a 76% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 million, down 14.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.72 per share and a revenue of $6.1 million, demonstrating changes of -377.19% and +8.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Intrusion Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.