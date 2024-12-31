Why the Market Dipped But Intel (INTC) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $20.05, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

The world's largest chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 17.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.77 billion, indicating a 10.61% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.09 per share and a revenue of $52.59 billion, signifying shifts of -108.57% and -3.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

