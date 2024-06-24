Why the Market Dipped But IBM (IBM) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw IBM (IBM) ending at $175.01, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.

Shares of the technology and consulting company have appreciated by 0.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.

The upcoming earnings release of IBM will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 0.46% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.58 billion, up 0.67% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.90 per share and a revenue of $63.04 billion, representing changes of +2.91% and +1.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for IBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, IBM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 4.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.