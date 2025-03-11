Why the Market Dipped But Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Gained Today

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed the latest trading day at $34.71, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 180% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $535.94 million, showing a 92.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.26% and +58.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.38% higher. As of now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.77, which means Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 3.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

