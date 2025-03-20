Why the Market Dipped But Hamilton Insurance (HG) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Hamilton Insurance (HG) ending at $21.17, denoting a +0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's stock has climbed by 15.04% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 96.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $583.66 million, down 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.64 per share and a revenue of $2.45 billion, signifying shifts of -28.07% and +5.37%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 27.87% downward. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.34.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.