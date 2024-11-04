Why the Market Dipped But Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) reached $4.09, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 11, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $705.4 million, up 14.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.64% and +16.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Grab Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.