Why the Market Dipped But Goldman Sachs (GS) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $635.24, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.13%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 2.99% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 16, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $9.69, indicating a 12.41% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.61 billion, up 6.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.17 per share and revenue of $55.31 billion, which would represent changes of +8.95% and +3.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.54% downward. At present, Goldman Sachs boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Goldman Sachs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.59, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that GS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

