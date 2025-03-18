Why the Market Dipped But Goldman Sachs (GS) Gained Today

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $551.78, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

The investment bank's shares have seen a decrease of 16.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $12.55, showcasing an 8.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.28 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $46.80 per share and revenue of $57.35 billion, which would represent changes of +15.44% and +7.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.67% downward. As of now, Goldman Sachs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.06 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, finds itself in the top 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

