Why the Market Dipped But Fiverr International (FVRR) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Fiverr International (FVRR) was up +1.06% at $10.46. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 25% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking a 1.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $104.35 million, indicating a 2.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $403.62 million, representing changes of -24.75% and -6.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.27% lower. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.34 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.