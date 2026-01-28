Why the Market Dipped But Fiverr International (FVRR) Gained Today

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.99, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen a decrease of 15.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $108.71 million, up 4.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $432.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.85% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.84, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

