Why the Market Dipped But Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Gained Today

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $12.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.32% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 12.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158 million, up 49.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $818.25 million, representing changes of +116.67% and +74.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 34.29% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ero Copper Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.