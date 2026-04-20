Why the Market Dipped But Equinix (EQIX) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Equinix (EQIX) was up +1.41% at $1,103.97. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data center operator had gained 13.5% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Equinix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $10.89, showcasing a 12.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.51 billion, showing a 12.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

EQIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.17 per share and revenue of $10.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.02% and +10.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher. Equinix is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Equinix is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.06, which means Equinix is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EQIX has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.