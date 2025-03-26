Why the Market Dipped But Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $33.84, denoting a +1.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.91% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.28 billion, down 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $58.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.18% and +3.34%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.55% upward. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.36 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that EPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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