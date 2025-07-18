Why the Market Dipped But Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gained Today

Enphase Energy (ENPH) ended the recent trading session at $39.58, demonstrating a +2.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.05%.

The solar technology company's stock has climbed by 6.49% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enphase Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2025. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.19%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $356.33 million, reflecting a 17.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, indicating changes of +3.8% and +8.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.73 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

