Why the Market Dipped But Enbridge (ENB) Gained Today

Enbridge (ENB) ended the recent trading session at $45.34, demonstrating a +0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.84% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company witnessed a gain of 6.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.08 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $33.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.5% and -14.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Enbridge is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.

It's also important to note that ENB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.92.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

