Why the Market Dipped But Emcor Group (EME) Gained Today

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $471.86, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 13.51% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 7.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $5.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.38%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.1 billion, indicating a 11.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.62 per share and a revenue of $16.5 billion, signifying shifts of +9.76% and +13.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emcor Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 2, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

