Why the Market Dipped But DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $52.72, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier have appreciated by 11.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, DXP Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.98 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.