Why the Market Dipped But Duke Energy (DUK) Gained Today

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $127.95, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 0.69% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Duke Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 2.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.69 billion, up 2.46% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $33.66 billion, indicating changes of +6.5% and +4.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Duke Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.02, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that DUK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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