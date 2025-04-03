Why the Market Dipped But Dominion Energy (D) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $56.25, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.09%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.92 billion, reflecting a 7.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.93 billion, representing changes of +22.38% and +10.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.