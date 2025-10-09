Why the Market Dipped But Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Gained Today

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $58.69, moving +2.07% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 47.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $959.1 million, showing a 3.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion, indicating changes of +52.86% and +1.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

