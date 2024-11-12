Why the Market Dipped But Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gained Today

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $198.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have depreciated by 3.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.68, indicating a 5.96% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.02 billion, reflecting a 0.89% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.90 per share and a revenue of $13.25 billion, indicating changes of +7.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.55 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

