Why the Market Dipped But Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reached $209.77, with a +0.96% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

The the stock of sporting goods retailer has risen by 2.66% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.71, up 31.56% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.43 billion, indicating a 6.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.76 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, representing changes of +6.58% and +1.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.09.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.7 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

