Why the Market Dipped But DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gained Today

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed the most recent trading day at $217.04, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider have appreciated by 8.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.42%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.01, showcasing a 35.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.53 billion, up 4.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.07 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.8% and +4.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, DaVita HealthCare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.05, so one might conclude that DaVita HealthCare is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.