Why the Market Dipped But CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $52.06, marking a +2.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.49% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.14, reflecting a 27.85% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.39 million, up 864.14% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.93 per share and revenue of $35.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.8% and +919.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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