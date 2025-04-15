Why the Market Dipped But CRH (CRH) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, CRH (CRH) closed at $85.95, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The the stock of building material company has fallen by 11.87% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. On that day, CRH is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.88 billion, up 5.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $37.9 billion, which would represent changes of +7.42% and +6.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CRH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. At present, CRH boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CRH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.81.

Meanwhile, CRH's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.