Why the Market Dipped But Consolidated Water (CWCO) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $23.89, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 5.36% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 52.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.77 million, indicating a 36.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $137.5 million, signifying shifts of -35.23% and -23.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consolidated Water presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Water Supply stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.