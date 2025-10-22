Why the Market Dipped But ConocoPhillips (COP) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $87.41, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 7.55% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.4, down 21.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.68 billion, up 7.92% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.35 per share and revenue of $60.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.49% and +6.18%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ConocoPhillips. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% downward. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.31 for its industry.

It's also important to note that COP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

