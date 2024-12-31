Why the Market Dipped But Comcast (CMCSA) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $37.53, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 13.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.64 billion, indicating a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.25 per share and a revenue of $123.46 billion, indicating changes of +6.78% and +1.56%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.84.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.73.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

