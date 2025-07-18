Why the Market Dipped But Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gained Today

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $32.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants had gained 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clearway Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 88.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $434.4 million, up 18.69% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, signifying shifts of +61.33% and +6.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Clearway Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Clearway Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.68. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.