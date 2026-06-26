Why the Market Dipped But CleanSpark (CLSK) Gained Today

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $16.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.9% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.24%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.3%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 137.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $158.26 million, indicating a 20.33% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$3.2 per share and revenue of $642.95 million, indicating changes of -550.7% and -16.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.