Why the Market Dipped But Citigroup (C) Gained Today

Citigroup (C) closed at $78.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.13%.

The stock of U.S. bank has risen by 1.92% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.73, signifying a 13.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.82 billion, showing a 3.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.39 per share and revenue of $83.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.2% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Citigroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.59, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

