Why the Market Dipped But Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gained Today

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $113.82, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 7.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.17, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.85 billion, up 14.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $62.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.34% and +11.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Cisco Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.66.

Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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