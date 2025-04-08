Why the Market Dipped But Chubb (CB) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB) standing at $274.83, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 6.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.26, showcasing a 39.74% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.15 billion, indicating an 8.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.88 per share and a revenue of $60.34 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.24% and +7.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. At present, Chubb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chubb has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.74 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CB has a PEG ratio of 3.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

