Why the Market Dipped But Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $51.79, marking a +2.31% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 0.06% lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.1 billion, indicating a 4.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $12.23 billion, indicating changes of +8.04% and +8.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.84.

We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

