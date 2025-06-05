Why the Market Dipped But Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gained Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $52.60, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 1.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, up 4.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $12.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.04% and +8.1%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.64 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



