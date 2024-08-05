Why the Market Dipped But Chewy (CHWY) Gained Today

Chewy (CHWY) ended the recent trading session at $22.36, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.43%.

The online pet store's shares have seen a decrease of 10.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 46.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.86 billion, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $11.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.13% and +5.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Chewy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.55.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

