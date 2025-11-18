Why the Market Dipped But ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $8.23, marking a +2.11% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.21%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 27.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.21%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.35, marking a 32.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $96.46 million, indicating a 3.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.16 per share and a revenue of $393.9 million, representing changes of +32.11% and -5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

