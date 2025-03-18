Why the Market Dipped But Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) standing at $30.37, reflecting a +1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 33.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $353.88 million, reflecting a 0.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.71% and +14.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.71% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.8.

Investors should also note that CELH has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

